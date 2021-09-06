Nation celebrates Defence Day today

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, in their messages, have paid rich tributes to the martyrs, Ghazis and the families of the Shahuda for rendering supreme sacrifices for the defence of motherland on the occasion of ‘Defence Day’ being observed today across the country.

The president has stated that Pakistan, being fully cognizant of developments in its neighborhood, was committed to securing peace, and prepared to thwart any plot hatched to hamper peace.

“This brave nation will never compromise on our sovereignty, security and territorial integrity”, Dr Alvi said in his message on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day (September 6).

The president expressed his confidence that the spirit of 6th September had made them stand firm and steadfast against all odds. “Today we are actively fighting a hybrid war being waged against us. I commend the security agencies for their relentless efforts towards exposing the enemy carrying out covert activities”, he added. The president called upon the world community to come forward and condemn such naked hostilities aimed at sabotaging peace and stability in the region. He emphatically stated that Pakistan would never back away from its principled stand on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). “We stand by the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for the right to self-determination guaranteed under the UN Security Council resolutions”, he maintained.

The president said the country’s Defence and Martyrs Day on 6th September stood out in history as a symbol of courage, patriotism and commitment shown by the Armed Forces and by the valiant nation. “On this day 56 years ago, the soldiers and officers of Armed Forces displayed unprecedented bravery and professionalism, and thwarted the evil designs of the enemy”, he said and recalled that together with the whole nation at their back, Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force defeated the enemy on all fronts. “I pay homage to the soldiers and officers who displayed the highest degree of valour and sacrificed their lives for the country’s defence. I also salute the families of the Shahuda for their fortitude and forbearance”, he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that India will have to give Kashmiris their due right to self-determination, under the UN Security Council resolutions; sooner the better.

“On our part, we will continue to expose the real face of radicalized India”, Imran Khan said in his message on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day (September 6).

The prime minister said that due to the present government’s proactive diplomacy, the international community was now convinced that the persecution of minorities across India and the atrocities unleashed on innocent Kashmiris in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir must end forthwith. “The saner international elements do recognize our role for peace”, he added.

Imran Khan said that living nations came out stronger and harder in the face of challenges. Pakistani nation stood out too, strong and resolute when the enemy in 1965 War challenged our existence, he added.

The prime minister said that the gallant soldiers and officers, pilots and sailors proved to the world that they were ever ready to defend every inch of the homeland at all costs. They fought bravely and did not care for their own lives and defended the frontiers by offering supreme sacrifice, he mentioned. “This magnificent day, the 6th of September, comes each year to let us pay rich tributes in particular to our heroes, the Ghazis and Shuhada, and the gallant armed forces overall, who have always been the nation's hope and pride. We salute the valiant sons of soil for laying down their precious lives in defence of their country. We pay homage to the families of Shuhada for sacrificing their loved ones in the defence of the motherland”, Imran Khan maintained.

“My message on this day to the valiant Armed Forces is that together we have come a long way in the struggle for making Pakistan’s defence strong and impregnable”, he added.

“Let us pay homage to our Shuhada and ghazis and pledge anew to defend Pakistan, safeguard its security and sovereignty at all costs. Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad. Pakistan Paindabad”, the prime minister maintained.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the sacrifices of the martyrs, the unwavering determination of the soldiers and the invincible unity of the people of Pakistan is our strength and the guarantee of our bright future. “The struggle of PPP is to make Pakistan stronger and stronger,” he said in his message on the eve of Defence Day.

Bilawal said that the befitting celebration of Defence Day of Pakistan is to protect geography, its ideology and democracy.

“On this Defence Day, I, on behalf of the entire nation, assure the families of our martyred heroes sincere support and sympathies,” he added.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari said that Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made the country invincible by giving nuclear power and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto made the country invincible by giving missile technology.

Asif Zardari said that the brave and valiant officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces cleared Swat of anti-country terrorists. “The flag of Pakistan is flying high in Swat today,” he said. The former president said that there was a need to deal with terrorists considering them terrorists so that Pakistan has no terrorist in its territory.