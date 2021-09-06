Registering cases against Ali Geelani’s family shameful: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said snatching the body of Syed Ali Geelani and then registering cases against his family was just another shameful example of India’s descent into fascism under the Nazi-inspired RSS-BJP government.

