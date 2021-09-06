Four drown in separate incidents in Sindh cities

SUKKUR: As many as four people, a woman among them, drowned in separate incidents in different cities of Sindh on Sunday. According to reports, Zain s/o Zaffar, resident of Landhi Town, Karachi, drowned in Keenjhar Lake in Thatta. In another incident, a woman Bhagan Bhari, w/o Ghulam Ali Soomro, slipped into the Dhamrah Canal near Gaji Khuhawar in district Qambar-Shahdadkot and died. The reports said in Bhatto Minar near Khanpur, district Shikarpur, two cousins, identified as six-year-old Mahmood, s/o Abdul Khaliq, and Wali Muhammad, s/o Rashid, drowned, while their bodies were shifted to their native village Bandhani Soomro.