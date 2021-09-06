Police arrest abusers of Hindu boy

SUKKUR: The Jacobabad Police on Sunday arrested three accused involved in abusing a Hindu boy in district Jacobabad after the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court had taken notice of the incident.

Rajesh Kumar, father of the Hindu boy, Avenash, on September 2, had complained to register an FIR at the City Police Station in Jacobabad, in which he maintained that his son was held hostage at Adam Khan Panhwar Road by the accused Sahil Chandio, Bablo Magsi, Murtaza Brohi and Rashid Jamali, who robbed money, snatched mobile phone and later abused him. The police had registered an FIR and raided the houses of the alleged abusers but could not arrest any of them.

Later CJ Sindh High Court Ahmed Ali Shaikh had taken notice of the incident, and summoned DIGP Larkana Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh and SSP Jacobabad Shamyl Riaz Malik on Monday with details of the case. Following the SHC CJ’s notice, the police have arrested three accused, including Sahil Chandio, Babalo Magsi, and Murtaza Brohi, while another accused Rashid Jamali was still at large.