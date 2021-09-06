Govt fulfilling all promises made with public: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was gradually fulfilling all its promises, made with masses, and it would come up to people’s expectations.

PM Imran Khan’s government would continue to fight against corruption, poverty, unemployment, and improve the lives of the poor, he said while speaking to a private news channel. Farrukh said the self-centred opposition was only making efforts to protect their looted money, adding, they did nothing for the poor people and they should realise that these tactics would not work to get people’s support in future.

He also criticised the Sindh government for failing to develop the province despite receiving billions of funds from the centre in the name of development, adding, federal government was committed to socio-economic development of the province and that was why it had launched multiple development projects in Sindh.

The PPP has been ruling Sindh for the last 13 years, with rampant corruption, bad governance and injustice and it has made lives of people miserable, he added. He said PMLN government’s narrative has been exposed in front of masses, adding that the PTI-led government had a comprehensive strategy to facilitate people of deprived areas by providing them with basic facilities.