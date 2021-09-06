Tributes paid to late Tariq Sayeed for his services in business community

KARACHI: A condolence reference was organised by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in memory of the late Tariq Sayeed, the world leader of Pakistan's business community, in which tributes were paid to him for his services and sacrifices, says a press release on Sunday.On the occasion, FPCCI President Mian Nasser Hayat Mago, former president and Chairman Businessmen Panel Mian Anjum Nisar, Vice President SAARC Chamber and former president FPCCI Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, FPCCI vice presidents Mohammad Zahid Shah, Athar Sultan Chawla, FPCCI coordinators Mirza Abdul Rehman, Sartaj Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Ali Mian, Sajjad Sarwar, Humayun Sayeed, Khurram Sayeed ,Zubair Tufail, Rauf Alam, Zakaria Usman, Mian Habibullah, Haji Fazlullah, Malik Mahar Illahi and other members were present.

In their joint address, the participants said that Tariq Sayeed represented the country in international forums, set up panels in trade bodies and business several times and patronised the BMP. He was instrumental in overcoming the difficulties of the business community and promoting trade with China.

Tariq Sayeed was a great leader who united the business community across the country, never pursuing personal interests. He devoted most of his life to the economic development of the country, business development and solving the problems of the business community. His voice always resonated with the business community.

He always wanted to make Pakistan economically successful. “We must carry forward the mission of such a great leader, unite under the umbrella of all group federations and work for the development and welfare of Pakistan's industry and trade and business community so that a true tribute can be paid to him,” the statement added.

The vacuum created by the death of Tariq Sayeed cannot be filled for a long time. On this occasion, a collective prayer was offered for Tariq Sayeed.