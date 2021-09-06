New Zealand clean sweep Bledisloe Cup

PERTH: New Zealand coach Ian Foster lauded his team’s attitude as the All Blacks started a tour “like no other” on Sunday with a commanding 38-21 victory over Australia in Perth to clean sweep the Bledisloe Cup.

Despite missing a slew of stars and having their preparations interrupted, the all-conquering All Blacks held the Wallabies scoreless in a lively first half and kept their foot on the gas throughout.

At a sun-drenched Optus Stadium, in the first daytime Bledisloe Cup match in Australia since 1996, the All Blacks ran in six-to-three tries in front of a near-capacity crowd of 52,724.

The All Blacks showed no ill effects a “soft” coronavirus quarantine in Perth, where they had only been allowed to venture out of their hotel for training sessions due to the recent Covid-19 outbreak in New Zealand. It kick-started a lengthy stretch away from home for the All Blacks, who are set to be on the road for the next 14 weeks.

They will play in the remainder of the Rugby Championship, which this match counted towards, in Australia’s Queensland state before overseas stints in the US and Europe.

The Wallabies, meanwhile, were left lamenting an error-strewn performance and an inability to capitalise on the All Blacks being shorthanded for 20 minutes after full-back Jordie Barrett was red-carded in a physical first half.

Having already clinched the three-test series against the Wallabies after victories in Auckland last month, the All Blacks exacted revenge having been stunned 47-26 at the Optus Stadium two years ago.