Valid fears

This refers to the letter ‘Opposing EVMs’ by Engr Asim Nawab (Sept 4). The writer has rightly suggested that the country should use the latest (and more secure) technology to improve the existing electoral process. However, it is important to understand that electronic voting machines (EVMs) are just a tool that can used to conduct the elections. Their results will depend on how they are used by the authorities. Peoples’ objections to the government’s plans of using EVMs during the 2023 general elections are not directed against the machine but at their premature use. The authorities haven’t tested these voting machines at various levels to locate and remove flaws, if any. The neighbouring country, India, also uses EVMs in general elections. However, it had a long and carefully planned testing phase which allowed the country to analyse the strengths and weaknesses of the voting machines. There is no doubt that the current objection against EVMs is valid. People are not against the use of technology; they’re sceptical that the machines could be misused.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi