This refers to the news report ‘Self-immolation attempt in front of SC foiled’ (Sep 4). At the time when the country is witnessing the highest level of inflation which has badly affected the middle class, who are unable to afford a day’s meals, the Supreme Court’s (SC’s) decision to sack 16,000 employees from different state-owned institutions will create even more difficulties for the people. The authorities should realise that the total number of affected people would be around 64,000 if we include family members of the sacked employees too.

A majority of these employees are above 50 (near retirement age) and can’t secure good jobs. The country is facing the worst challenges of unemployment and rising inflation. The measures that have been taken by the government so far have proved to be ineffective. The ruling party needs to address these issues.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad