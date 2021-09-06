This refers to the article ‘A civilization in decline?’ (June 4) by Hussain H Zaidi. He mentioned that Pakistan’s population is expected to peak at 314 million in 2049; the number would come down to 248 million in the year 2100. Similarly, the fertility rate for Pakistan will decline from a high of 3.4 percent in 2017 to 1.3 percent in 2100. Pakistan, with some 220 million people, is a densely populated country. It, however, isn’t taking steps for population planning. Before we reach the over 300 million mark, shouldn’t we develop a sound population control plan? These timely steps will also help the country deal with serious national issues such as environmental degradation, climate change, and crop failure/food shortages which are already creating problems for the country.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore