LONDON: The vaccines minister has denied not listening to the experts as he insisted the government is yet to decide whether to vaccinate healthy 12 to 15-year-olds against coronavirus.

Nadhim Zahawi said if the UK’s chief medical officers recommend vaccination then it “absolutely” is the right thing to do, but he said he does not want to “pre-determine” that.

The government is awaiting advice before making a final decision but ministers have indicated they are keen to authorise a wider rollout.