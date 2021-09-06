Interior minister rubbishes talk of refugee camps at Torkham

PESHAWAR: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said false propaganda being spread by the Indian government and media regarding Afghan refugee camps “is a complete lie”, as he paid a visit to the Torkham Border on Sunday to review security arrangements owing to the evolving regional situation.

“There are no refugee camps at Torkham border and other adjoining areas,” he told reporters at the border crossing in Khyber district. During the visit, Rashid was briefed by officials of security forces on the security situation at the border.

The interior minister said the situation on both sides of the border was normal and trade activities were smooth with the “improved law and order situation”. The interior minister said the fencing on the border with Afghanistan had improved the law and order situation. He credited the Pakistan Army, FC security forces and police for the improved law and order situation. The minister said Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), immigration and other staff have been increased at the border to facilitate people travelling to and from Afghanistan. Bilateral trade activities, he said, would further improve after the formation of a new government in Afghanistan.

Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan had vowed that no country would be allowed to use the territory of Pakistan [against any country]. Therefore, he said, the new Afghan regime should also not let anyone use its territory against Pakistan.

He said the government of Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan and security forces and the people of Pakistan have rendered immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism which has brought peace to the country.