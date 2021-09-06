Govt’s purchase of costly LNG a ‘crime’, says Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday excoriated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for what he termed as its “crimes” of acquiring costly liquefied natural gas from the global market, and hurting the pockets of the masses.

In a Twitter thread on PML-N’s official handle, the leader of the opposition questioned the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for “not see[ing]” what was happening today, as it was more interested in “tossing about five-year-old agreements”, which were established in the PML-N regime. He cited the State Bank’s second quarterly data and Nepra’s state of industry report “as proof of the PML-N’s truth and government’s lies”. He said the alleged loss of 500 million dollars or 83 billion rupees to the national exchequer in just three months was “proof of the government’s crimes”. “The Nepra report proved that what we said to the nation was literally true,” Shahbaz said.

He criticised the government for “oppressing the people” by buying “30 per cent more expensive” LNG from the market. “Instead of running cheap power plants, the nation’s pockets were cut by generating expensive electricity,” he added.

The problems of the people were exacerbated by the use of low production capacity and expensive power plants, he said, adding that running expensive power plants “has increased the financial burden on the country and the loss to the people and Pakistan”.

He then used cited the reports to compare the steps the PML-N regime undertook. While mentioning the central bank’s second quarterly report, he said it was “proof that LNG has reduced the cost of electricity”. “Thank God that even under a government of political vendetta, our service and honesty for the country and the nation is being witnessed,” he said.

He added: “The savings of 234 billion rupees between 2017 and 2020 is a testament to our sincere public service. The hard work we did saved the nation’s money, the people got relief, thank God.”

Shahbaz also gave credit to the PML-N’s initiatives for the reduction in the current account deficits, mentioning the first quarterly report of SBP for 2018 and 2019.

“Prices of petroleum products accounted for one-third of the 22.7 per cent drop in imports through our hard work, thanks to Nawaz Sharif. Decrease in import of furnace oil and reduction in imports due to use of local coal is the victory of Nawaz Sharif’s vision.

“The operation of a 660MW coal-fired power plant in Thar in 2019 increased power generation by 45 per cent, thanks to China’s cooperation. Case and face is clearly apparent in the SBP and Nepra reports.”

Information minister Fawad Chaudhry, meanwhile, spoke to reporters on Sunday and attacked the opposition for what he described as having “non-serious” proposals for every issue, from the contentious Pakistan Media Development Authority to election reforms. He said opposition parties “have not forwarded and serious proposal in response to the government offer for talks on elections reforms”.

To a question regarding PDM, Chaudhry said the opposition was in disarray and opposition parties are “themselves clueless about each other’s opinion on any issue”. He singled out the PML-N and said it cannot decide who is its leader, and would decide with a “coin toss” whose turn it is to lead it. He then said the leadership revolves between Shahbaz, Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

PML-N’s spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb hit back on Twitter, telling Chaudhry to “stop worrying about Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and worry about flour, sugar, electricity, gas and medicine”.

She then said: “Imran Sahib and spokespersons on rent should be concerned about the people who are drowning in a sea of inflation and unemployment. The leadership of PML-N is in safe hands. Stop the flight of dollar which has shaken the economy.”