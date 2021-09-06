Pakistan celebrates Defence Day today

ISLAMABAD: The nation celebrates Defence Day today with patriotic zeal and zest to commemorate and pay rich tribute to martyrs and Ghazis of the armed forces and heroes from all walks of life who laid down their lives while safeguarding the motherland against the aggression of Indian forces during the wars of 1965 and Kargil.

On this day, the whole nation presents a salute to the Shuhada and Ghazis who performed their duties to defend the motherland. The Pakistani armed forces had embodied the spirit of bravery and selfless sacrifices in safeguarding the geographical boundaries of the country.

It is a day of national unity and solidarity as the nation had become victorious against all adversaries while strictly adhering to the national motto of Quaid’s golden principles: “Faith, Unity and Discipline”.

The border areas in Lahore, Sialkot and Sindh were attacked by the enemy on September 6, 1965. The battle continued till the time when the United Nations-administered ceasefire was accepted by both sides on September 22 the same year. But during the course of action, Pakistan’s brave soldiers had not only defended its territory but had also protected the lives and homes of thousands of civilians.

Therefore, the nation pays tribute to all those national heroes who had rendered their lives in line with their duties. On Defence Day, a number of events and military parades are held across the country to project the cutting-edge technologies of military warfare. It is a day to showcase the military strength and newly developed weaponry while remembering the national heroes.

It is also reiterated on the day that the entire Pakistani nation along with its armed forces would spare no effort to protect the motherland. Pakistan and India have fought the 1965 war on Kashmir issue but the issue has even still remained unresolved between the two countries.

After the abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir by India and during the ongoing curfew, the horrific acts of violence, mental torture, aggressions and ruthless brutalities against the innocent Kashmiri had turned life into a worse nightmare in the occupied valley.

The Defence Day functions are unique as on this day the public gets mixed up with the armed forces and individually ask questions about the latest technologies and equipment displayed on the occasion.