Old enmity resolved in Jamrud

JAMRUD: An enmity that lasted for more than a century and claimed lives and material losses ended in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Sunday.

The enmity lasted for around 135 years between the families of Malik Ali Man Shah and Malik Amin Khan.

A ceremony was held in the residence of Malik Israrullah, where local elders got together and celebrated the reconciliation. On the occasion, Malik Mir Aslam said that problems could not be solved through enmities but peace was necessary for progress and prosperity. Both the families on the occasion vowed to live in peace.