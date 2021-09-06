PML-N leader blasts govt for price-hike, unemployment

MANSEHRA: Criticising the government for growing price-hike and unemployment, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government should now leave the ‘Naya Pakistan’ mantra and work for the inclusive and prosperous country.

“This is a proven fact that the PTI government has plunged the country into an economic recession, unemployment and ever highest inflation because of its wrong policies,” Sardar Yousaf told reporters in Shinkiari.

Flanked by a group of party officer-bearers, he said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had failed to control the soaring prices of the wheat flour, sugar, pulses and essential kitchen items.

“Would you believe the price of a 20kg flour wheat bag has increased to Rs14,00 from Rs1200 during the past week and there is a rise of 20 to 30 percent in the price of different sorts of pulses,” said the MPA

The vice-president said the prices of iron ore, cement, sand and gravel enhanced to an ever highest level in the history of the country.