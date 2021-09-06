Motorcyclist dies in accident

TIMERGARA: A youth died in a collision between a car and motorbike in Ziarat Talash area of Lower Dir district on Sunday.

A speeding car (ANU-706) hit the motorbike, which was then crushed by an oil tanker (C-3137). Nauman Khan, 18, died on the spot while Nabil Khan, who was also riding on the motorbike, sustained injuries in the accident.

The car driver was identified as Ilyas, hailing from Munda area, while the tanker driver was identified as Sher Badshah hailing from Ittehad colony in Mardan.

The body of Nauman and the injured Nabil were shifted to a hospital in Shamshi Khan area. Later, the body was handed over to the family after postmortem. Personnel of Talash Police Station arrested both the drivers and started further investigation.