Chamber’s office-bearers felicitated

PESHAWAR: Convener, Central Standing Committee of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry for Railways, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, has congratulated chairman of the Businessmen Group, Zubair Motiwala, over unopposed election his group’s candidates as office-bearers of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In a message issued here on Saturday, he felicitated Zubair Moti Wala and other leaders of the group over the sweeping victory of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry elections.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, who is also president of Frontier Customs Agents Association and former vice-president of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), said that BMG had upheld its tradition of winning elections mainly due to its dynamic leadership. He said the role played by group leadership in uniting the business community and resolving problems being faced by businessmen has the support of trade community of the country.