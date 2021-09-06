Crusade against corruption to continue: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched a crusade against corruption to put the country on the right track to development and prosperity.

“For the first time in the history of the country, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government gave independent economic and foreign policies to promote and protect our own interests,” he said while speaking at various receptions arranged in his honour here.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had become an international leader as he had been working along with world’s leaders for peace in Afghanistan, Palestine, Kashmir and elsewhere in the world.

The economic policy, he added, had brought huge foreign investment in the country, which would help solve the issue of unemployment.

“The PTI government will complete its constitutional tenure and present the fifth budget next year,” he said, adding that the opposition parties had lost trust of the people owing to their double standards.