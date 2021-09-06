Europe rally to dominate US in Solheim Cup

NEW YORK: Europe edged into a three-point lead over the United States at the Solheim Cup on Saturday as a controversial ruling helped world number one Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing grab a crucial victory.

Europe, chasing only their second ever victory on US soil in the biennial team tournament, got off to a flying start at Toledo’s Inverness Club in Ohio, winning three of the four opening foursomes.

That handed Europe captain Catriona Matthew’s team a commanding 3 1/2 point to 1/2 point lead before the afternoon fourballs were squared at two wins apiece.

It means Europe will take a 5 1/2 to 2 1/2 lead into Sunday’s second day of foursomes and fourballs.

The Americans’ two afternoon fourball wins included Korda and Ewing’s 1-up victory over Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Madelene Sagstrom, with Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas defeating Carlota Ciganda and Sophia Popov by the same margin to claim the other US win.

However Korda and Ewing’s win came tinged by controversy, with a crucial intervention by the rules official on the 13th hole effectively deciding the match. Korda and Ewing had recovered from a slow start, when they went two down after two holes