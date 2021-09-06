Cantlay leads Rahm by two at Tour Championship

WASHINGTON: Patrick Cantlay drained a 23-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole to stretch his lead to two strokes over top-ranked Jon Rahm Saturday at the US PGA Tour Championship.

Cantlay, who led by four strokes through 10 holes, survived a rough patch that featured three bogeys in six holes on the back nine, carding a three-under-par 67 at East Lake in Atlanta, Georgia.

He was 20-under for the tournament, which featured a staggered start that awarded strokes to each player based on their places in the FedEx Cup playoff standings.

Rahm, who started the event four strokes behind Cantlay, had three birdies and a bogey in a two-under 68 that put him at 18-under par.

American Justin Thomas, the 2017 playoff champion, matched the low round of the day with a five-under par 65 to stand alone in third on 15-under par.

Cantlay said his closing birdie was “big for momentum” as he chases the title and $15 million jackpot for the winner of the playoffs.

“It was a nice putt to make, especially being out of position on that hole,” he said. “And I’ll take that momentum into tomorrow.”

Cantlay was on fire on the greens early, capping his three birdies on the front side with a 30-footer at the ninth that put him three ahead going into the back nine.