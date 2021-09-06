Patel helps New Zealand keep series alive

DHAKA: Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel ran through Bangladesh’s top order with a career-best 4-16 as New Zealand clawed their way back into the five-match Twenty20 international series with a 52 run win in Dhaka on Sunday.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 76, their second-lowest T20 total, with Patel and Cole McConchie (3-15) bundling out the hosts on a slow wicket at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Bangladesh were looking to secure their first-ever T20 series triumph over the Blackcaps after winning the first two games.

They got off to a flying start in chase of New Zealand’s modest score of 128-5 when Mohammad Naim blasted Jacob Duffy for two fours in the first over.

McConchie trapped opener Liton Das leg-before for 15 to get the Blackcaps up and running.

Score Board

New Zealand won toss

New Zealand

Finn Allen c Mahmudullah b

Mustafizur 15

Rachin Ravindra b Mahmudullah 20

Will Young lbw b Saifuddin 20

Colin de Grandhomme lbw b Saifuddin 0

Tom Latham c & b Mahedi 5

Henry Nicholls not out 36

Tom Blundell not out 30

Extras (w2) 2

Total (5 wickets; 20 overs) 128

Did not bat: Cole McConchie, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy

Fall: 1-16 (Allen), 2-46 (Young), 3-46 (De Grandhomme), 4-58 (Ravindra), 5-62 (Latham)

Bowling: Mahedi 4-0-27-1, Nasum 2-0-10-0, Mustafizur 4-1-29-1 (w1), Shakib 4-0-24-0, Saifuddin 4-0-28-2 (w1), Mahmudullah 2-0-10-1

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim b Ravindra 13

Liton Das lbw b McConchie 15

Mahedi Hasan c Nicholls b Patel 1

Shakib Al Hasan c McConchie b Patel 0

Mushfiqur Rahim not out 20

Mahmudullah Riyad c Nicholls b Patel 3

Afif Hossain b Patel 0

Nurul Hasan c Blundell b McConchie 8

Mohammad Saifuddin lbw b

McConchie 8

Nasum Ahmed b Kuggeleijn 1

Mustafizur Rahman sub b de Grandhomme 4

Extras (lb1, w3) 4

Total (all out 19.3 overs) 76

Fall: 1-23 (Liton Das) 2-24 (Mahedi Hasan), 3-25 (Shakib Al Hasan), 4-32 (Naim), 5-43 (Mahmudullah), 6-43 (Afif Hossain), 7-57 (Nurul), 8-66 (Saifuddin), 9-70 (Nasum)

Bowling: Duffy 4-0-15-0, Patel 4-0-16-4 (w1), McConchie 4-0-15-3, Ravindra 4-0-13-1, Kuggeleijn 3-0-14-1 (w2), Colin de Grandhomme 0.4-0-3-1

Result: New Zealand won by 52 runs

Man of the Match: A Patel (NZ)

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)