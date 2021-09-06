Vehicle carrying famed Japanese director attacked with pickaxe

Tokyo: A vehicle carrying acclaimed Japanese film director and actor Takeshi Kitano was attacked by a man with a pickaxe and a knife, media reports said.

Kitano, 74, also a celebrated television comedian in Japan, was inside the vehicle on the premises of private network TBS in Tokyo when the attack took place late Saturday night, the station reported.

The attacker, a male in his 40s from the Chiba region east of Tokyo, cracked the windshield and beat other parts of the vehicle, TBS and other local media said. He garnered international fame for his roles in gritty dystopian thriller "Battle Royale" as well as in the eponymous comedy game show "Takeshi’s Castle". Tokyo Metropolitan Police declined to comment.