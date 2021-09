LAHORE: Three athletes of the Army secured the first three positions in "DMC South Defence Day Women’s Cycle Race" on Sunday.

Humera Baloch bagged the first position by covering the distance of eight kilometers in 22 minutes and 30 seconds. Sumera Baloch secured the second slot by completing the same distance in 22 minutes and 42 seconds.

Tayyaba Imdad Baloch claimed the third position by completing the distance in 22 minutes and 58 seconds.