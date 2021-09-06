Khawar Shah Academy win Ali Sadpara Archery event

LAHORE: Khawar Shah National Archery Academy Jhang won the Muhammad Ali Sadpara Archery Tournament held here at Sports Complex, Multan Road.

The competition was held to pay tribute to Sadpara for his efforts in the sport of mountaineering.

In the Individual Event 30 Meters Boys, Qasim Tahir Janjua of Khawar Shah National Archery Academy Jhang was the winner. The second was Abdul Rehman Arif, also of Khawar Academy, and the third was Hafiz Abdul Rehman of WAPDA Club.

In the Individual Event 30 Meters Girls, the first was Nabeela of Army Club, the second was Sadia Mai of Khawar Academy, and the third was Romina of Army Club.

In the Team Event Boys 30 Meter, the first three positions were won by WAPDA Club, Khawar Academy, and Lahore Club.

In the Team Event Women 30 Meter, the first three places went to Pak Army, Lahore Club, and Khawar Academy.

In the Individual Event 70 Meter Girls, Sadia Mai of Khawar Academy stood first, Nabeela of Army club second and Romina of Army Club third.