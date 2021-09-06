Zameen.com, Jaffer Brothers win matches in Corporate League

LAHORE: Zameen.com and Jaffer Brothers won their matches as Prof Mukhtar Ahmed Butt Memorial Corporate League resumed here on Sunday.

In the first match, Zameen.com defeated Auditor General of Pakistan by 77 runs. Zameen.com scored 161 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Nadeem Akmal scored 58 runs. Qasim Malik took four wickets.

The Auditor General of Pakistan managed 84 runs. Majid Ali dismissed four players.

Jaffer Brothers defeated Digital Planning Services by 10 wickets. Digital Planning Services scored 123 runs. Imtiaz Anwar scored 26 runs. Hussain Riaz dismissed two players.

Jaffer Brothers achieved the target without losing a wicket. Abdul Tawab scored 57 and Salman Bilal 56 runs.