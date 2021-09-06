Roglic on verge of Vuelta hat-trick

CASTRO DE HERVILLE, Spain: Primoz Roglic tightened his grip on a third successive Vuelta a Espana title after France’s Clement Champoussin ambushed the favourites by claiming Saturday’s penultimate stage for the biggest win of his young career.

Ahead of the final-day time trial double defending champion Roglic leads by a defendable 2min 38sec from Movistar rider Enric Mas, while Australian Jack Haig of Bahrain Victorious climbed to third almost five minutes adrift.

Miguel Angel Lopez of Movistar, placed third overnight and the 18th stage winner, dramatically downed tools midway through the day.

The Colombian jumped off his bike and into a team car after hopes of a podium finish were ruined when he and Egan Bernal were in a group dropped on the third climb.

One of those not caught out by Ineos’ ploy to try and disrupt the action was AG2R-Citroen’s surprise 23-year-old stage winner who only turned professional a year ago, and with this first win he raised a solitary finger in celebration before thumping his chest at the finish line.

Finding himself in the lead pack after taking part in an early break Champoussin attacked in the final kilometre, gasping for breath and straining every sinew as his companions allowed him to edge away.

“I hung on....and a little way from the finish I was lucky they looked at each other,” Champoussin said after the main contenders hesitated to follow until too late. “It was tough, but the favourites were tired too.”

Pacing himself patiently all the way from the seaside start at Sanxenxo, Roglic edged his key rivals at the end as he followed the winner over the line with Adam Yates and Mas hot on his tail..