England set 368 to win fourth Test

LONDON: England were set a daunting target of 368 to win the fourth Test against India at the Oval on Sunday after the tourists were bowled out for 466 in their second innings on the fourth day.

Rohit Sharma top-scored with 127 – the openers first Test match hundred away from home – and put on 153 for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara (61).

Rishabh Pant (50) and fit-again all-rounder Shardul Thakur (60) added to Englands woes with a seventh-wicket stand of exactly 100.

Tailenders Umesh Yadav (25) and Jasprit Bumrah (24) kept the runs coming, with England all-rounder Chris Woakes continuing a fine return to Test duty by taking 3-83 in 32 overs.

England now need to set a new national record if they are to go 2-1 up in this five-match series, with their previous highest fourth-innings total to win a Test their 362-9, requiring 359, against Australia at Headingley in 2019.

But Ben Stokes, whose brilliant unbeaten century saw England to that nail biting one-wicket win, is not playing in this series while the all-rounder takes a mental health break from all cricket.

Only two teams have made more than 215 in the fourth innings of a Test to beat India – Australia with 342-8 at Perth in 1977/78 – and West Indies, who made 276-5 at Delhi in 1987/88.

The match was still somewhat in the balance when India captain Virat Kohli was out for 44 before lunch, with the tourists then 312-6, a lead of 213 runs.

But Pant, sensibly playing himself in rather than recklessly giving his wicket away as hed done so often this series and Thakur, fit following a hamstring injury that had kept him out since the drawn first Test in Nottingham, were in fine form.

They took the game away from England's tiring pace attack on a good pitch, with a sunny day ideal for batting.

Thakur carried on from his first-innings 57 by driving off-spinner Moeen Ali through the covers and Craig Overton down the ground for two well-struck fours.

Meanwhile, left-hander Pant lofted Moeen back over his head.

Even James Anderson, Test cricket's all-time most successful fast bowler, was made to look every one of his 39 years when Thakur hoisted him through deep midwicket.

England captain Joe Root, a part-time off-spinner, broke the partnership when Thakur edged a drive to Overton at slip.

Pant, a delivery after completing a 105-ball half-century, was caught and bowled by Moeen off a hard-hit drive.

But the runs kept coming, with Umesh Yadav hoisting Moeen for six while fellow tailender Jasprit Bumrah thumped Chris Woakes wide of mid-off for four -- even more worryingly for England, key batsman Root was left hobbling after trying to intercept the ball.

India resumed on 270-3, already 171 runs ahead.

Rohit Sharma had led the way with 127, his first overseas Test century, and together with Cheteshwar Pujara (61) he frustrated England during a second-wicket partnership of 153 – although it would have been a different story had not Sharma been missed twice in the slips.

But Woakes reduced India to 296-5 with a burst of 2-0 in nine balls.

India head coach Ravi Shastri was unable to watch proceedings at the Oval, having been tested positive for Covid-19 late Saturday.

Score Board

England won toss

India 1st Innings 191 all out

England 1st Innings 290 all out

India 2nd Innings

Rohit Sharma c Woakes b Robinson 127

KL Rahul c †Bairstow b Anderson 46

Cheteshwar Pujara c Ali b Robinson 61

Virat Kohli c Overton b Ali 44

Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Woakes 17

Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Woakes 0

Rishabh Pant c & b Ali 50

Shardul Thakur c Overton b Root 60

Umesh Yadav c Ali b Overton 25

Jasprit Bumrah c Ali b Woakes 24

Mohammed Siraj not out 36

Extras (lb 7, nb 2) 9

TOTAL (148.2 Ov, all out) 466

Fall: 1-83 (KL Rahul, 33.6 ov), 2-236 (Rohit Sharma, 80.1 ov), 3-237 (Cheteshwar Pujara, 80.6 ov), 4-296 (Ravindra Jadeja, 101.2 ov), 5-296 (Ajinkya Rahane, 103.4 ov), 6-312 (Virat Kohli, 110.6 ov), 7-412 (Shardul Thakur, 136.5 ov), 8-414 (Rishabh Pant, 137.3 ov), 9-450 (Jasprit Bumrah, 145.6 ov), 10-466 (Umesh Yadav, 148.2 ov)

Bowling: James Anderson 33-10-79-1, Ollie Robinson 32-7-10-2, Chris Woakes 32-8-83-3, Craig Overton 18.2-3-58-1, Moeen Ali 26-0-118-2, Joe Root 7-1-16-1

Umpires: Alex Wharf and Richard Illingworth (ENG)