Pakistani wrestlers expected to get Greece visas

KARACHI: Pakistani wrestlers are expected to get Greece visas which will enable them to feature in the Beach Wrestling World Series to be held in Greece on September 10 and 11.

Pakistan’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam told ‘The News’ from Rome on Sunday that it would become clear on Monday (today) whether they would be able to get Greece visas in time.

“The IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza has got the foreign ministry in the loop. Today we received a call from the Pakistani embassy in Rome and also from Greece embassy and it is hoped that we will get Greece visas tomorrow,” said Inam, who on Saturday won gold in the Beach Wrestling World Series in Rome, his fourth world-level title in beach wrestling.

The others seeking Greece visa are Inayatullah, Zaman Anwar and manager Musaddaq Hussain.