Money, money, money: ABBA returns to UK singles chart

London: For the first time in 40 years, ABBA are heading back to Britain’s top 10 singles chart after thrilling fans with plans for a new album and virtual concert.

Two singles released by the Swedish group from their upcoming album "Voyage" sit at numbers six and seven, based on preliminary CD and vinyl sales and on streaming data, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.

"I Still Have Faith In You" ranks higher thanks to more physical sales so far, while "Don’t Shut Me Down" is Britain’s most downloaded song this week. Both songs have been streamed over 500,000 times.