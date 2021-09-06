Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding dies of cancer aged 39

London: Singer Sarah Harding, whose group Girls Aloud was one of Britain’s most successful female bands, died on Sunday aged 39 just over a year after revealing she had breast cancer. Her mother Marie announced the news on Instagram, alongside a black-and-white photograph of the English singer smiling.

"I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease -- she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead," the post said. Harding announced in August 2020 that she had been diagnosed with advanced breast cancer, and later said that the upcoming Christmas was likely to be her last.