 
Monday September 06, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Europe rally to dominate US in Solheim Cup

AFP
Monday, Sep 06, 2021

NEW YORK: Europe edged into a three-point lead over the United States at the Solheim Cup on Saturday as a controversial ruling helped world number one Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing grab a crucial victory.

Europe, chasing only their second ever victory on US soil in the biennial team tournament, got off to a flying start at Toledo’s Inverness Club in Ohio, winning three of the four opening foursomes.

That handed Europe captain Catriona Matthew’s team a commanding 3 1/2 point to 1/2 point lead before the afternoon fourballs were squared at two wins apiece.

It means Europe will take a 5 1/2 to 2 1/2 lead into Sunday’s second day of foursomes and fourballs.

The Americans’ two afternoon fourball wins included Korda and Ewing’s 1-up victory over Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Madelene Sagstrom, with Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas defeating Carlota Ciganda and Sophia Popov by the same margin to claim the other US win.

More From Sports