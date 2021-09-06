Europe rally to dominate US in Solheim Cup

NEW YORK: Europe edged into a three-point lead over the United States at the Solheim Cup on Saturday as a controversial ruling helped world number one Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing grab a crucial victory.

Europe, chasing only their second ever victory on US soil in the biennial team tournament, got off to a flying start at Toledo’s Inverness Club in Ohio, winning three of the four opening foursomes.

That handed Europe captain Catriona Matthew’s team a commanding 3 1/2 point to 1/2 point lead before the afternoon fourballs were squared at two wins apiece.

It means Europe will take a 5 1/2 to 2 1/2 lead into Sunday’s second day of foursomes and fourballs.

The Americans’ two afternoon fourball wins included Korda and Ewing’s 1-up victory over Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Madelene Sagstrom, with Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas defeating Carlota Ciganda and Sophia Popov by the same margin to claim the other US win.