Inam to get Rs1 million from Punjab govt

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti on Sunday announced a cash prize of Rs1 million for ace wrestler Muhammad Inam for winning the gold medal in World Beach Games.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would award prizes to Inam and special athlete Haider Ali, who grabbed a gold medal in discus throw event of Tokyo Paralympics.

“Really you have demonstrated wonderful performance against some top wrestlers of the world,” Bhatti said, while lauding the Paralympian.