Sydney: A man has died following a shark attack in Australia despite the efforts of "incredibly brave" surfers and bystanders who came to his aid, authorities said on Sunday. The man, believed to be in his 20s, was mauled by the shark at Emerald Beach near Coffs Harbour, about six hours north of Sydney, according to paramedics. Emergency crews, including a helicopter medical team, rushed to the scene just before 11:00am local time on Sunday after receiving calls for help.