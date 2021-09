Hagen, Germany, : Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday heaped praise on her conservative would-be successor during a visit to Germany’s flood zone as he faced the latest in a series of dismal polls ahead of this month’s election. Armin Laschet, the head of Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU), was long the favourite to replace her as chancellor after elections on September 26, but his ratings have plummeted following a series of gaffes.