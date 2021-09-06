Watchman killed, two others injured in different incidents

The body of a watchman with his throat slit was found at a house in Karachi’s Lines Area neighbourhood, while two other people suffered stab wounds in the city on Sunday. According to details, the body of a man was found at a house located near Saturday Bazaar in Lines Area within the jurisdiction of the Brigade police station. After getting information, police and rescuers reached the house and took the deceased to the hospital.

The man was identified as 55-year-old Abdur Rehman, who lived alone at the house where his body was found. Police said he was a watchman in the area, adding that several torture marks were also found on his body. Officials said that the unidentified culprits had also slit the watchman’s throat, adding that he was also said to be a drug addict. Police have registered a case against unidentified people.

Separately, 40-year-old Saqi, son of Zarposh, was stabbed and wounded during a clash in Machhar Colony within the jurisdiction of the Docks police station. He was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK). Meanwhile, 40-year-old Arif, son of Israr, was also stabbed and wounded during another clash that took place in the Docks Colony. He was taken to the CHK as well.