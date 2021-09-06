MPAs ask police to take action against criminals in DHA

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) members of the Sindh Assembly recently held a meeting with senior police officers to root out rising crime in the Clifton and DHA areas.

District South DIG Javed Akbar Riaz, SSP Zubair Sheikh, and ASPs and SHOs of DHA participated in the meeting, in which they expressed concern over street crime, robberies, kidnappings, beggary, and sale of narcotics in the area.

The senior police officers were informed by the PTI lawmakers that in the presence of criminal elements, the peaceful people living in the area were in danger, due to which they were living in a state of panic. It was said that thieves and robbers could be seen on streets of DHA and Clifton during night, and stealing of cars’ side mirrors and mobile phone snatchings had become common.

PTI MPA Shahzad Qureshi said police needed to take action or else the criminal elements would become more courageous. "As public representatives, we will not allow our

citizens to be held hostage by criminal elements," he added.