Police claim arrest of mugger who gunned down shopkeeper in Maymar

A mugger who allegedly murdered a shopkeeper when the latter put up resistance during a mugging bid was arrested on Sunday.

According to police, the suspect had shot dead a shopkeeper, Samiullah, in Abdullah Gabol Goth within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station on August 12 during an attempted mugging.

An FIR No 458/21 was registered against unidentified suspects at the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station after the murder. On Sunday, the Surjani Town police conducted a raid on a tip-off and arrested the suspect, identified as Imdad Ali.

During the initial course of interrogation, the suspect reportedly revealed that he along with his companion went to the victim’s shop with the intention to rob it but they gunned down the shopkeeper after he offered resistance to them.

Police also claimed to have seized the weapon used in the killing from the suspect’s possession. They said several cases were registered against the suspect in rural Sindh and he had also been arrested in the past. Further investigations are under way.