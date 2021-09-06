‘Slight rains proved enough to expose Karachi Transformation Plan’s reality’

Only slight rains in the city were enough to expose the reality of the Karachi Transformation Plan. Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said this on Sunday as he addressed a press conference at the Idara Noor-e-Haq to raise concern over the post-rain situation in the city.

Only 26 millimetres (mm) of rain exposed all the towering claims by the provincial government, he said, adding that with such bad preparations, the entire city, including its posh areas, would have sunk, had it rained 200mm.

Lambasting the political parties, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), all of which were in power at some or other tier of the government, had done nothing on ground for the city.

He remarked that all what the three parties did was plundering and blame game. Neither was the federal government nor was the Sindh government sincere for the metropolis, he said. He accused all the three parties of deceiving the public and ruining the infrastructure of the city.

The JI leader said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a Rs162 billion package for Karachi, which had passed its ‘third death anniversary’. He added that on September 2, 2020, the premier had announced a Rs1,100 billion package but the impacts of the announcement were yet to mature.

The PPP that had been ruling over the province for the past 12 years had miserably failed to deliver, Rehman said. He remarked that the PPP was using the face of Murtaza Wahab to give an impression that it was serious about resolving the administrative issues of the city but the system in place was totally a feudal system.

Talking about the local bodies elections, the JI city chief said the PPP and the MQM-P believed that they would get nothing in the polls so the two parties were not interested in holding the local bodies elections.

He also highlighted the issue of water shortage in the city and reiterated that the party would besiege the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board headquarters on Sharea Faisal on Wednesday, September 8.

He accused the PPP’s provincial government of wasting Rs15 billion by causing unnecessary delay in the implementation of the K-IV water project. Now, the PPP was hatching up conspiracies to reduce the volume of the project from 650 million gallons to 260 million gallons, he added.

He remarked that in such a bleak scenario, the JI was the only hope for the thirty million dwellers of Karachi. JI leaders Birjis Ahmed, Dr Usama Razi, Muslim Pervez, Munim Zafar, Zahid Askari and Junaid Mukati were also present at the press conference.