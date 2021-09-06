Teenage girl among three die of electrocution

Three people, including a teenage girl, were electrocuted to death in Karachi on Sunday. Moreover, a labourer fell off a roof to his death, while nine others, including four women, were injured in a roof collapse and a road traffic accident.

A man died of electrocution in Sector 11-E of Orangi Town. His body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for a post-mortem examination. Police said the man was doing some electrical work at a house when he was electrocuted to death. He was identified as 55-year-old Shafiq, son of Abdul Aziz.

Similarly, 25-year-old Anthony, son of George, was electrocuted to death at a private farmhouse in the city. His body was taken to the ASH for a post-mortem examination. There was a dispute over jurisdiction between the Shah Latif and Memon Goth police. The man had died of electrocution while switching on the water motor at the farmhouse.

Separately, 16-year-old Sana, daughter of Wahid, was electrocuted to death at a house located in the 500 Quarters area within the Mauripur police jurisdiction. Her body was taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK).

In another accident, a young labourer who was later identified as Nad-e-Ali, son of Moosa, died after falling off the roof of a towel factory located in the Shah Latif area. His body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). Police said the man had been working on the roof of the factory when he accidentally fell off.

Separately, two women among three were injured after a roof of a house collapsed on top of them in the P&T Colony of the Korangi neighbourhood. The victims were taken to the JPMC.

Meanwhile, at least six people, including two women, were injured after a passenger coach overturned on Mai Kolachi Road within the jurisdiction of the Jackson police station. The victims were taken to the CHK.