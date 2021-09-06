Another five fall prey to Covid-19 in Sindh

Five more patients of Covid-19 died in Sindh during the previous 24 hours lifting the death toll of the viral disease in the province to 6,960. In the meantime, 1,016 new cases of Covid-19 were detected.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued on Sunday. He explained that after the death of five more patients, the fatality rate of Covid-19 in Sindh stood at 1.6 per cent.

He said 16,642 samples were tested, after which 1,016 cases were detected, constituting a 6.1 per cent current detection rate. So far 5,629,247 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in Sindh, against which 437,973 cases were diagnosed, of which 87.3 per cent or 382,648 patients had recovered, including 1,000 during the previous 24 hours, he added.

The CM explained that there were currently 48,365 patients infected by the novel coronavirus in Sindh. Of them, 47,481 were in home isolation, 838 at different hospitals and 46 in isolation centres. Shah said the condition of 739 patients was stated to be critical and 66 of them had been shifted onto ventilators.

According to the CM, of the 1,016 new cases, 335 were detected in Karachi. Sharing the district-wise statistics of the new Covid-19 cases in the province, he said Hyderabad had 108 new cases, District East of Karachi 100, District South of Karachi 93, District Central of Karachi 55, Badin 51, Mirpurkhas 46, Nawabshah 41, Tando Allahyar 36, Sujawal and Sanghar 35 each, Kamber-Shahdadkot 32, Thatta and District Malir of Karachi 31 each, Jamshoro 30, District West of Karachi 29, Tharparkar 28, District Korangi of Karachi 27, Tando Muhammad Khan 26, Naushehro Feroz 22, Matiari 21, Sukkur 19, Khairpur and Ghotki 18 each, Kashmore 14, Umerkot 11, Shikarpur 10, Dadu and Jacobabad eight each and Larkana had seven new cases.

Shah urged the people of Sindh to abide by the standard operating procedures issued by the government.