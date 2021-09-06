Arts Council’s Defence Day event reminds audience of fearlessness during 1965 war

The Karachi Arts Council held a programme in connection with Defence Day on Sunday. Sindh Rangers Director General Iftikhar Hussain Chaudhary was the chief guest on the occasion.

Arts Council President Ahmed Shah, members of the governing body, people from different walks of life and the public attended the event, which started with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

The Arts Council Music Academy’s students recited the national anthem, while singer Arman Rahim, Ahsan Bari and students of the music academy presented national songs. Speaking on the occasion, the DG Rangers said that nothing can be a better programme for Defence Day than the one organised by the Arts Council.

He praised the performances of all the artists at the event. Appreciating the performances of the Arts Council Music Academy and the Arts Council Theatre Academy, he shared how overwhelmed he was feeling. He said that he wanted to tell the youth of Karachi that Pakistan is a divine gift.

He pointed out how Mukti Bahini was the start of terrorism. He said that over the past 75 years, only 20 have been of peace. Apart from all these, whatever prosperity this country has witnessed is because of the sacrifice of our martyrs, he added.

As for the songs sung at the event, he said that the lyricist of those songs had actually witnessed the bloodshed. In the year 1965 Pakistan fought a big enemy, he said, adding that in the year 1971 a part of Pakistan was separated.

Addressing the gathering, Shah emphasised how important it is for the new generation of the country to know about the struggles behind the making of Pakistan and the wars waged in Kashmir. He said that the new generation has not witnessed any of these and they must know about this.

It does not matter how different Pakistanis are, because the one thing that unites us all is the national flag, he added. He also said that we complain a lot about the deprivations in our country, but we do not see how the oppressed nations live. “We should be thankful to our ancestors who sacrificed a lot and obtained Pakistan,” he said, adding that whoever is not loyal to this land must not live here.

Ghulam Abbas sang in his particular style inspired by the great Mehdi Hasan. Being a veteran playback and ghazal singer, he immediately grabbed the attention of the audience with his soulful singing.

The gathering was enthralled by the patriotic songs rendered by him. Everyone was particularly amazed when he sang ‘Apni Jaan Nazar Karoon’. Many eyes turned teary when he sang ‘Yeh Watan Tumhara Hai, Tum Ho Pasban Iss Kay’. He sang the tune with perfection and true emotion that touched everyone.

A relatively new singer from Kashmir, Bano Rehmat, sang better than what people would expect from a new singer. The patriotic songs she chose to sing were those rendered by great singers like Noor Jehan, Naseem Begum and Nayyara Noor.

Those songs were technically difficult to sing in a live performance, but Bano proved she could easily handle a difficult song while not compromising on its emotional content. The programme reminded the audience of the general fearlessness that people had felt during the 1965 war. It made the audience vow to never hesitate from sacrificing anything for the country.

A theatre play named ‘Battle of Barki: Tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti’ was performed on the occasion by the students of the Arts Council’s Theatre Academy. The play was directed by Azaib Khan and Ubaid Iqbal, and supervised by Meesam Naqvi.