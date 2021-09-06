Challenges ahead

Pakistan is in the middle of countless challenges that include, but are not limited to, the Covid-19 pandemic, rising inflation, the FATF challenge, and a lack of international support. To make things worse, the situation in the neighbouring country, Afghanistan, is also quite volatile. However, it is surprising to see that a majority of our leaders seem to be oblivious of all these. Media channels show clips of politicians who are busy in the pointless blame game and take more interest in discussing political parties. Some channels seem less of independent news outlets and more of the mouthpiece of the party they support. Then there are channels that imply that Pakistan has become a piece of heaven already.

The government has ministers only to inform the people how corrupt the past government was. Similarly, the opposition parties are only focused on the cases against their leaders. India, on the other hand, despite many issues like ours, has built a strong economy. It has become a market no country wants to ignore. That is why India can continue its atrocities in Kashmir with full impunity. One wonders whether our politicians will ever work towards strengthening the economy. They must at least agree on some core issues and present a united stand to the world. Unless our politicians become serious and work together to take the country out of the present crises, the country might not survive to tell the story.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad