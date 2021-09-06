Freedom fighter

Syed Ali Shah Geelani was a brave man who fought for the freedom of Kashmir. Even after death, he continued to scare the Modi administration and brutal Indian forces who organised a quiet funeral for Geelani.

In 2000s, the Indian government didn’t allow him to travel abroad for medical treatment. Now, the current government didn’t let his family, friends, and supporters attend his funeral. The international community needs to take a look at this gross violation of human rights.

Amir Zada Khan Yousafzai

Islamabad