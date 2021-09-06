As Pakistan has achieved a major milestone by administering 60 million doses to its citizens, it is about time the country expedited the process of vaccinating the young too. The National Command and Operating Centre (NCOC) has taken the right decision by revising its Covid-19 vaccination guidelines for citizens below the age of 18. The general public age group for vaccination has been lowered to 17 years. But the condition to provide their B-form number for registration in the National Immunization Management System is ill-advised as many people belonging to the lower economic strata may not be able to have it handy. Perhaps the CNIC number of their parents should be enough for this purpose. Another recent development is that immunocompromised individuals between 12 to 17 years of age will also be able to get vaccination.

As schools in Pakistan have been experiencing intermittent closures such consideration is becoming imperative in earnest. Without vaccinating our young children, we keep hindering their education that has already suffered a lot since the pandemic started around 20 months ago. To avoid any further spikes in infections the scope of the vaccination campaign needs an expansion to cover people of most age groups. Though the number of deaths among children by Covid-19 is low, there should be no risk-taking with their lives. As a first step the government of Pakistan should expedite the process of vaccinating children aged 15 and older. India has granted a homegrown drug-maker to begin mid-stage studies of its Covid-19 vaccine in children and adolescents. Before making any final decision in this regard the government must take into account the safety and tolerability of vaccines for children. There also appear to be concerns about the storage of some vaccines, something that needs careful attention.

The pandemic in Pakistan appears to be under control but it keeps surging its head, prompting the government to impose restrictions in major affected areas. People’s cooperation and seriousness in this matter is of vital importance. There should have been no public functions and gatherings till the time the disease is eradicated or at least contained. We have seen open flouting of SOPs, highlighting a callous disregard for one’s own health and is tantamount to playing with other people’s lives too. There is no place for any complacency unless we are completely in control of the problem. The schools need not open in affected areas. The lives of children and their families are much more important. Lastly, two suggestions: vaccinate as many people as you can in the shortest possible time; and no relaxation of SOPs be allowed.