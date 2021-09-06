Peace in Afghanistan vital for regional security

Pakistan on Sunday hosted a virtual meeting of the special representatives or envoys of the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday hosted a virtual meeting of the special representatives or envoys of the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, where it was agreed by all that peace in Afghanistan was vital for security, stability and prosperity of the entire region.

Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq chaired the session with the participation of China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, national media reported.

Views were exchanged on the latest situation in Afghanistan, a statement from the Foreign Office said. According to the statement, Ambassador Sadiq, welcoming his counterparts, highlighted the importance of "evolving a regional approach to address common challenges and to realise the new opportunities arising from a stable Afghanistan".

The statement further quoted him as saying that a prosperous and peaceful Afghanistan would provide impetus to economic integration, strong people-to-people linkages, enhanced trade, and regional connectivity.

The special representatives of the neighbours of Afghanistan agreed to remain in close contact, the statement said. Ambassador Sadiq in a Twitter post further said colleagues from the neighbouring countries were "unanimous that peace in Afghanistan is vital for security, stability and prosperity of the entire region".

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephone conversation with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and both shared views on political settlement in Afghanistan. The prime minister underscored that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was vital for Pakistan and regional stability.

Both the leaders agreed that the international community must step up its engagement in order to avert any humanitarian and refugee crises. The prime minister and the crown prince agreed to work together to further augment and diversify bilateral ties in all spheres.

Imran Khan conveyed warm wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further fortify the historic fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan’s support for the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Recalling the two historic initiatives recently announced by the crown prince to tackle the adverse impacts of climate change and environmental degradation, the prime minister thanked him for inviting him to participate in the launch ceremony of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI), scheduled in Riyadh in October this year.

The prime minister stressed that the international community had the responsibility to stand by the Afghan people and support them economically as well as to help rebuild the country. He emphasised the need to address the urgent humanitarian needs and take steps to ensure economic stability of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan and the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani discussed the latest regional developments during a telephone conversation. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen political and economic partnership with Qatar. He appreciated Qatar’s assistance to Pakistan during the pandemic, in particular the care afforded to more than 200,000 Pakistani expatriates working for progress and development of both countries.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact on bilateral matters as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. Imran Khan also had a telephone call with Mohamed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The two leaders exchanged views on the issues of bilateral interest as well as regional developments, in particular the latest situation in Afghanistan. The prime minister reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attaches to its strong fraternal ties with UAE and close cooperation between the two countries.

The prime minister underlined that an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward to ensure safety and security as well protection of the rights of the people of Afghanistan. The prime minister congratulated the crown prince for making excellent arrangements for the upcoming Expo 2020. He conveyed his best wishes for the resounding success of the mega event. The prime minister and the crown prince agreed to work together to enhance collaboration in all areas of common interest.

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said hue and cry of India on the prevailing regional situation was a natural outcome as it faced a shameful defeat with humiliation and disgrace in Afghanistan, witnessed by the whole world.

Talking to media persons at the Torkham border, the minister said the whole world was well aware of India’s such bemoaning condition as it invested billions of dollars in establishing Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) and 60 training camps in Afghanistan in the last 40 years. He said the Indian intelligence agency RAW and Afghanistan’s NDS were also in a state of stress on facing such defeat in fulfilment of their nefarious designs.

“Their demoralised faces at the time of evacuation from Afghanistan were ample proof of their downfall, which was captured by the media also,” he said.

He dispelled this impression being presented by India that a large number of people were present at the Torkham border and that there were Afghan refugee camps. He made it clear that there was no such camp. He said Pakistan had completed the safe evacuation of 10,000 persons from Afghanistan, adding that 21-day transit visa was being given on arrival.

He said Pakistan was supporting the foreigners’ evacuation after the takeover of the Taliban in Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds. Sheikh Rashid said, “Our responsibility was just to assist them and reach their border safely,” he said. He said there was no burden of Afghan refugees on Pakistan. The minister said no one was expecting this breakthrough and taking over of the Taliban in the shortest time.

“Now Taliban need to play a responsible role and fulfil their commitments with the international world,” he said. Sheikh Rashid added that long-lasting peace in Afghanistan was important for the region as well as for the international world. He said Pakistan would continue playing its role in maintaining peace in Afghanistan and for a stable government. He said peace and progress in Afghanistan was a must for peace and progress in Pakistan and in the entire region. The also predicted formation of a new bloc in the region and the future important role of Pakistan, China, Iran, and Russia in ensuring lasting peace in the region.