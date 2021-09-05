QAU top in Pakistan by Times World Ranking

Islamabad: Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has secured the top spot among Pakistan’s Higher Education Institutions and ranked 501-600 in the world by Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022.

The same international ranking agency has recently placed QAU at 100th among Asia’s leading Universities. Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali, vice chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University, congratulated the faculty, students, staff and alumni on this achievement, lauding their dedication and hard work.

“The international institutions have also acknowledged the QAU’s academic and research achievements as the University has consistently ranked top since last few years,” said the Vice-Chancellor. QAU has significantly improved its teaching, International outlook and industry income in addition to quality research performance.