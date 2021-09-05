No halt to HSSC exam: FBISE

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education has announced that the ongoing Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual exams 2021 will not be rescheduled due to the pandemic-induced closure of schools and colleges for a week.

On Friday, the Islamabad district administration had closed all local educational institutions both government and private in the region from September 6 to 11 due to an alarming increase in coronavirus cases.

“The HSSC Annual Exams 2021 will continue as per schedule with strict observance of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures,” it said in a message.