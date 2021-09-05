‘Water supply in Qadra Canal be ensured’

LAHORE: Punjab Irrigation Department has directed the chief engineer Irrigation Dera Ghazi Khan to ensure supply of water in Qadra Canal till its tail in the last tehsil Rojhan.

According to document available with The News, an application had been submitted to Secretary Irrigation Punjab in which the chief engineer was directed to take appropriate action under rules and resolve the grievances of the applicants of the Rojhan.

Local people in the application claimed that they and their animal have only this canal as source of water, even for drinking purpose. Unfortunately, the canal has become dry for long time, depriving them of the canal water which is considered ‘dirty water’.

According to people, the water under Rojhan soil is salty and not fit for drinking. They cannot drink this water, so they have to rely on water coming from Qadra Canal.

According to residents of Rojhan, 1400 cusecs was fixed for Qadra Canal and 700 cusecs water was fixed for Head Dheegan. They complained that some people steal water there by using electric motors, tractor pumps etc. According to them, they could not irrigate crops because of unavailability of water. Wheat and cotton could not be sown on their land because of water shortage. The farmers of the Rojhan lamented that the growth of the crops is not possible in salty water. They demanded the government to provide them water.

Niaz Ahmed, Head of Policy and Advocacy Pakistan, said water distribution should be managed by the government. “At least 90 percent ground water is being used in Pakistan for irrigation and industrial purposes.

He said extraction of water and its management needs to be addressed. Niaz Ahmed further added that climate change has affected and changed quality of water in Pakistan.

Water table has gone low because of extraction of water for the use of irrigation and industrial purposes.

He demanded climate-friendly method be adopted to resolve the issue of drinking water. He said for the welfare of coming generations, use of water with responsibility and preservation should be highlighted.