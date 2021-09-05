International Vulture Awareness Day observed in Tharparkar

SUKKUR: The International Vulture Awareness Day was celebrated on September 4 every year in the hilly town of Nagarparkar in district Tharparkar.

International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), Baanhn Beli and Sindh Wildlife Department have celebrated the International Vulture Awareness Day on Saturday in Nagarparkar of district Tharparkar. The celebration was a part of the ongoing vulture conservation project, which focused on to bring the population of the creature at a stable point to save the specie, as well as to create awareness among the people of the areas, where it belonged to.

Speaking on the occasion, Afia Salam of Baanhn Beli gave an overview of the day and observed that the vultures have played a significant role in our ecosystem. She said, “The vultures are equipped with a digestive system that contains special acids that are able to dissolve anthrax, botulism and even cholera bacteria”. Afia further informed the forum that excessively rotten carcasses could result in an increase of scavenging carnivores, both wild and feral, which led to further consequences, causing an imbalance in the system and spreading of other harmful diseases like rabies. The IUCN's Coordinator Naveed Ali Soomro has highlighted the importance of restoration of ecosystem and vultures, urging that there was a need of the hour to protect the rare birds. He shared the vultures were found in whole world, particularly in South Asia, from one and half decade their population was decreasing due to the scarcity of livestock carcasses and suitable habitat. He said, “But in the past two decades, the South Asian vultures have been one of the most rapidly declining birds in the world with some species’ populations recorded to have declined by more than 95 percent since the early 1990”.